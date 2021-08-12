Taking inspiration from classic holiday treats, The Hershey Co. this year is offering its largest lineup of holiday innovations ever. Among the company's 13 special holiday season treats are Kit Kat Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures, which are designed to recreate that first crisp bite of a gingerbread cookie. The classic crispy wafers of a Kit Kat bar combine with gingerbread flavored creme. Kit Kat Gingerbread Cookie Flavored Miniatures are available in a 6.9-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $2.99, or an 8.4-ounce bag for a suggested price of $3.49.