Kit Kat Thins offer a lighter way to enjoy Kit Kat's classic taste. The slimmed-down version features two light, crispy wafers per bar rather than the three layers found in a standard Kit Kat bar. The new variety is sold in bags of individually wrapped candy bars: 3.4-ounce bags have a suggested retail price of $2.39, and 7.2-ounce bags have a suggested price of $3.89. This marks the third time that The Hershey Co. has debuted a thinner version of a classic candy brand, following the launches of Reese's Thins and York Thins.