KMEdge Icemaker

Hoshizaki America Inc. introduces its newest icemaker, the KMEdge, which provides increased production with greater energy efficiency. The KM-1340M_J model can produce up to 1,428 pounds of ice daily —  a 5-percent increase — while using 14 percent less electricity. The 30-inch-wide icemaker is available as air, water, remote, or remote 3 phase. The KM-1340MRJ3 is Energy Star qualified. Additionally, the URC-14F remote condenser is sold separately.

