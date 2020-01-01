Hilco is expanding its licensing agreement with Kraft Foods to develop Kool-Aid branded candy. The new partnership will mark the Kool-Aid brand's first entry into the novelty candy market. Hilco is introducing Kool-Aid branded popping candy bags with triangular pouches inside, which the maker says are perfect for trick-or-treating or any time. The company is also planning themed items for Christmas 2020, including candy canes, tube toppers with gummies, and a branded book of candy. Popular Kool-Aid flavors include Tropical Punch, Grape and Cherry.