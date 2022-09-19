Kool-Aid & Warheads Halloween Treats

Hilco's latest collaborations center on the upcoming Halloween holiday. The company joined with Kraft Heinz to create Kool-Aid brand treats Kool-Aid Ghoul-Aid and with Impact Confections to offer three-pack popping candy peg bags with Warheads Sour flavors. Each Kool-Aid Ghoul-Aid brand peg bag contains three pouches of popping candy in Scary Berry flavor. New to Hilco’s offerings are Warheads brand peg bags with three pouches of popping candy in Wicked Watermelon, R.I.P. Raspberry and Cackle Apple flavors. Both collaborations have a suggested retail price of $1.99, and they ship in a 48-count master case with four 12-count displays per case.