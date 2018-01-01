Koupon Media & GSTV Partnership

Koupon Media, the mobile offer platform and promotion network, and video network GSTV have partnered to deliver mobile offers at fuel dispensers through digital video advertisements. Through this new pact, GSTV will deliver targeted video spots featuring mobile offers linking to Koupon-powered redeemable barcodes. This will allow brands and retailers to deliver in-store redeemable offers across a national video network, creating a new consumer engagement model for the convenience store space, according to the companies.