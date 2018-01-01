Koupon Media & Skip Partnership

Koupon Media, the mobile offer platform and promotion network, and Skip, the scan-and-go startup that provides convenience store customers with control via frictionless checkout, have partnered to deliver mobile offers to shoppers. The new partnership allows Koupon Media to send consumer packaged goods (CPG)-funded offers to customers as they shop using Skip's technology, which allows any retailer to implement a checkout-anywhere experience. As part of the alliance, Skip will integrate Koupon's mobile offer capabilities directly into its app, allowing brands and retailers participating in the Koupon Network or using Koupon's technology to display offers within the Skip app or within their own Skip-powered shopping experience. When a customer is adding items to their basket, Skip will reference Koupon's database of offers to apply or suggest relevant deals for that customer.