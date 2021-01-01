Press enter to search
The product is made with brown rice and corn pasta.
Kraft Gluten Free Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

Kraft is expanding its iconic blue box offering with Kraft Gluten Free Macaroni & Cheese. The product is made with brown rice and corn pasta. It contains 260 calories, four grams of fat, 10 milligrams of cholesterol, 560 milligrams of sodium, 50 grams of total carbohydrates, and six grams of protein. It’s just as smooth and deliciously cheesy as the original variety fans know and love, while meeting Food and Drug Administration gluten-free standards, according to the company.

