Krispy Krunchy Chicken Brings Back Value Meal Deal

ATLANTA — In honor of National Chicken Month in September, Krispy Krunchy Chicken will be bringing back a fan-favorite offering with its $4 Value Meal.

Available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations, the limited-time offer includes a choice of either two pieces of dark meat, bone-in fried chicken or two hand-breaded, white meat Cajun tenders, both marinated in the brand's signature mild Cajun spice blend before being hand-breaded and fried fresh on-site. The meal is rounded out with a side of crispy potato wedges.

"Our brand is built on helping our operators offer premium, high-quality meals at competitive prices," said Jim Norberg, Krispy Krunchy CEO. "National Chicken Month is the perfect opportunity to showcase our exceptional value with some of our most popular products. According to NACS Convenience Voices, over 25% of convenience store customers consider fast food within 30 minutes of their c-store visit. Rather than them leaving to get fast food, our operators want to offer them hot and fresh meals, at a great price, where they already are."