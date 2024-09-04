 Skip to main content

Krispy Krunchy Chicken Brings Back Value Meal Deal

The offer returns in time for National Chicken Month in September.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Krispy Krunchy Chicken's $4 Value Meal

ATLANTA — In honor of National Chicken Month in September, Krispy Krunchy Chicken will be bringing back a fan-favorite offering with its $4 Value Meal. 

Available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations, the limited-time offer includes a choice of either two pieces of dark meat, bone-in fried chicken or two hand-breaded, white meat Cajun tenders, both marinated in the brand's signature mild Cajun spice blend before being hand-breaded and fried fresh on-site. The meal is rounded out with a side of crispy potato wedges.

"Our brand is built on helping our operators offer premium, high-quality meals at competitive prices," said Jim Norberg, Krispy Krunchy CEO. "National Chicken Month is the perfect opportunity to showcase our exceptional value with some of our most popular products. According to NACS Convenience Voices, over 25% of convenience store customers consider fast food within 30 minutes of their c-store visit. Rather than them leaving to get fast food, our operators want to offer them hot and fresh meals, at a great price, where they already are."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Originally introduced earlier this year, the value meal was designed to fit a budget while focusing on the products that made the brand popular, according to the company.

"In today's economic climate, value has become the utmost priority for consumers as they gravitate toward brands that offer something compelling," Norberg added. "We understand this need and deliver on it, with some of the most craveable products around."

The $4 Value Meal is available exclusively at participating Krispy Krunchy locations across the country and cannot be ordered through third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash, UberEats or GrubHub.

Founded in Louisiana in 1989, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the United States. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, helping to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The company's network now covers nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states.

Related Content

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds