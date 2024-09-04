Krispy Krunchy Chicken Brings Back Value Meal Deal
Originally introduced earlier this year, the value meal was designed to fit a budget while focusing on the products that made the brand popular, according to the company.
"In today's economic climate, value has become the utmost priority for consumers as they gravitate toward brands that offer something compelling," Norberg added. "We understand this need and deliver on it, with some of the most craveable products around."
The $4 Value Meal is available exclusively at participating Krispy Krunchy locations across the country and cannot be ordered through third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash, UberEats or GrubHub.
Founded in Louisiana in 1989, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the United States. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, helping to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The company's network now covers nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states.