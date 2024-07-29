Krispy Krunchy Chicken Unveils Value Deal

ATLANTA — Krispy Krunchy Chicken is continuing the summer of deals with a solution to conquer chicken cravings at a bargain.

The quick-service restaurant concept now offers a $4 Value Meal designed to fit a budget while focusing on the products that made the brand popular, the company stated.

"Value is more important than ever in today's economy, and that's especially true for our operators' guests. We represent quality, cravability and value — and so as these guests demand more value, we're finding a way to make it happen without compromising on quality," said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. "Our operators recognize the need to keep traffic strong, and this offer will do that."