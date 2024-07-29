 Skip to main content

Krispy Krunchy Chicken Unveils Value Deal

The new $4 Value Meal comes with a choice between bone-in chicken or chicken tenders.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Krispy Krunchy Chicken's $4 Value Meal

ATLANTA — Krispy Krunchy Chicken is continuing the summer of deals with a solution to conquer chicken cravings at a bargain. 

The quick-service restaurant concept now offers a $4 Value Meal designed to fit a budget while focusing on the products that made the brand popular, the company stated.

[Read more: Krispy Krunchy Chicken Outlines Core Strategy]

"Value is more important than ever in today's economy, and that's especially true for our operators' guests. We represent quality, cravability and value — and so as these guests demand more value, we're finding a way to make it happen without compromising on quality," said Jim Norberg, CEO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken. "Our operators recognize the need to keep traffic strong, and this offer will do that."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Krispy Krunchy Chicken's $4 Value Meal features two options: customers can choose from two pieces of dark meat, bone-in fried chicken or two hand-breaded, white meat Cajun tenders. The bone-in option includes choice of a two-piece combo of hand-breaded, mildly Cajun-spiced drumsticks, thighs or full wings.

Each meal is served with Krispy Krunchy potato wedges, which are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Krispy Krunchy Chicken uses mild Cajun marinade and custom breading every time, with chicken made in small batches right before serving, the company said.

The $4 Value Meal will be available only Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations while supplies last. The offer is not available for ordering through DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub or other digital platforms.

[Read more: Convenience Store News Foodservice Study 2024: Investing in Tomorrow]

Founded in Louisiana in 1989, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the United States. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, helping to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The company's network now covers nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds