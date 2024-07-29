Krispy Krunchy Chicken Unveils Value Deal
Krispy Krunchy Chicken's $4 Value Meal features two options: customers can choose from two pieces of dark meat, bone-in fried chicken or two hand-breaded, white meat Cajun tenders. The bone-in option includes choice of a two-piece combo of hand-breaded, mildly Cajun-spiced drumsticks, thighs or full wings.
Each meal is served with Krispy Krunchy potato wedges, which are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Krispy Krunchy Chicken uses mild Cajun marinade and custom breading every time, with chicken made in small batches right before serving, the company said.
The $4 Value Meal will be available only Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations while supplies last. The offer is not available for ordering through DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub or other digital platforms.
Founded in Louisiana in 1989, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the United States. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, helping to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The company's network now covers nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states.