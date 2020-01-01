Krispy Krunchy Chicken Classic Sandwich

After 30 years in business, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is elevating its Classic Chicken Sandwich with a new sweet butter bun. It is soft, sweet, buttery and Louisiana made. The bun pairs perfectly with the Cajun seasoning used in Krispy Krunchy's fried chicken patty, according to the company. The sandwich is topped with dill pickles and a honey butter spread. The new Classic Chicken Sandwich launches March 1 at select locations nationwide.