Krispy Krunchy Chicken Outlines Core Strategy

In 2023, Krispy Krunchy Chicken opened nearly 500 new units, the most the company has ever launched over the course of a year, and added a new corporate office in Atlanta. The brand also implemented new strategic tactics, including a simplified menu, supply chain optimizations and the launch of its new Cajun Chicken Sandwich.

As part of the conference planning, Jim Norberg, the brand's CEO, revealed the comprehensive "Core Four" plan, which is intended to serve as the company's growth roadmap.

The Core Four strategy outlines a focus on adding net new stores, enhancing same-store sales growth, optimizing existing system and operator profitability. According to the company, by tapping into new markets, expanding third-party delivery sales, enhancing its menu and streamlining operations, Krispy Krunchy Chicken can help operators maximize profitability and success with its offering.

"Next Generation is all about getting better. It's our belief and commitment to continuous improvement," said Norberg. "We're expanding from being a strong foodservice brand within convenience stores to establishing ourselves as the best fried chicken brand in the country. As we strengthen connections with our team members, operators, and supplier partners, we are committed to driving profitability, creating an unparalleled workplace culture, and setting the standard for serving your favorite fried chicken."

The conference also celebrated Dan Shapiro, chairman of the board of directors and former CEO, for his dedication to the company, which helped shape the brand's success and growth.

[Read more: Krispy Krunchy Chicken Receives Private-Equity Investment]

Founded in Louisiana in 1989, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a quick-serve solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and big box retailers across the United States. The store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all white meat tenders to its guests, helping to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The company's network now covers nearly 3,000 retail locations across 47 states.