Krusteaz Flat-Bottom Waffles are joining Conagra’s foodservice lineup. These delicious buttermilk and maple waffles can be an exciting addition to a retailer's foodservice menu, according to the company. The breakfast product features one grooved side and one flat side, making it easier for the waffles to hold sandwich ingredients in place. Krusteaz Flat-Bottom Waffles are available in both square and round varieties.