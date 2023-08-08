Kum & Go Adds Cashback Promotions to In-Store Experience

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is expanding its partnership with technology company Upside to add cash back promotions at 203 locations, building upon existing cash back offers available at fuel pumps.

The convenience store chain first teamed up with Upside across 200-plus participating locations in November 2022.

"We've seen incredible customer growth and retention through our fuel cash back partnership with Upside," said Kristin Jarabek, vice president of category management at Kum & Go. "The addition of convenience store cash back offerings through Upside is an extension of the added value we aim to provide our customers across Kum & Go locations. As we continually look at ways to retain and grow our customer base, we're excited to evolve our partnership with Upside to encourage customers to shop inside our convenience stores in addition to filling up their gas tanks outside."

[Read more: Kum & Go Unveils New Personalized Digital Experience]

Since launching the collaboration, Kum & Go has seen a notable increase in gallons sold.

Upside's machine learning technology offers personalized cash back promotions that motivate customers to visit participating retailer locations over their competitors. This model drives increased pump-to-store conversion, trip frequency, and basket size. For Kum & Go, these benefits come without up-front costs and without the need for additional staff training on point of sale or IT integration, according to Upside.

"The latest expansion of our partnership with Kum & Go is just one of many ways we aim to influence long-term profitability beyond just gas and fuel transactions," said Kevin Hart, senior vice president of fuel at Upside. "Upside is excited to grow our relationship with Kum & Go and find new ways to maximize the company's total revenue by attracting and driving more people to their profit centers."

Upside data indicates that fuel sites with active Upside c-store promotions pump 40 percent more fuel than this without.The company works with more than 50,000 gas stations, c-stores, grocery stores and restaurants across the country.

In April, Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop inked an agreement to acquire Kum & Go from the Krause Group. As part of the deal, Maverik will also acquire Solar Transport, a tank truck carrier and logistic provider owned by the Krause Group.

Maverik is No. 16 and Kum & Go is No. 17 on the on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. Kum & Go employs more than 5,000 associates and currently operates 400-plus stores across 13 states.