Kum & Go Brings Bistro Concept to Missouri

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go opened the doors to its first bistro-style location in the state of Missouri on Oct. 26. A grand opening at store the store, located at 129 E. Theran Ave. in Aurora, will take place on Oct. 30.

The Kum & Go Bistro is the retailer's newest store layout and serves as a miniature version of its Marketplace stores, which already operate throughout the Springfield, Mo., market. The Kum & Go Bistro layout puts the focus on both food and fuel options, with plenty of indoor seating and fuel pumps outside, all in less than 4,000 square feet.

The convenience store chain opened the first Kum & Go Bistro location in the fall of 2022 in Walnut, Iowa. The prototype has since grown in popularity due to its more compact size, which makes it perfect for smaller plots of land, the company said.

In 2023, Kum & Go has opened eight Bistro locations across six different states, including Missouri.

"More than anyone, I am elated to see Kum & Go's continued investment in the state of Missouri and the Springfield market," said Kum & Go District Supervisor Geoff Gold. "Aurora is a fantastic community, and the team at Store No. 2404 is ready to welcome them to Kum & Go!"

Aurora community members are invited to celebrate the grand opening, where vendors such as The Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo Inc. and the Boston Beer Co. will be onsite throughout the week to interact with customers and offer free samples.

Kum & Go is currently hiring for multiple positions across all Springfield area stores, including both full-time and part-time roles starting at $14.30 per hour for team members and $14.80 per hour for food team members. Full-time positions offer a comprehensive benefits package and set schedules with consistent hours.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400-plus c-stores across 13 states. It was acquired by Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop in August.

Maverik is No. 16 and Kum & Go is No. 17 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking, respectively.