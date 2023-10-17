Kum & Go Recognized for Digital Excellence

DES MOINES,Iowa — Kum & Go's revamped mobile app is officially award-worthy, being recognized in the Web Excellence Awards in two categories: Apps & Mobile – Food & Beverage, and Apps & Mobile – Shopping.

The convenience store chain launched a new digital app experience in August that focuses on creating a seamless omnichannel customer experience, bringing mobile ordering, payment and loyalty into a unified experience with modern customer needs at the core, the company said.

Orium, North America's leading composable commerce specialist, provided support to Kum & Go's app launch.

"Thanks to our incredible Kum & Go team and external partners like Orium, we've been able to launch a best-in-class mobile experience to our customers," said Matt Anderson, director of digital customer experience at Kum & Go. "Feedback since launching has been overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to continuing to improve the way we interact and connect with our customers in the digital landscape."

The Web Excellence Awards honor those who can truly embody excellence on the web, showcasing their exceptional abilities and accomplishments. Judging is based on criteria such as innovation and creativity; functionality and usability; content and overall user experience; visual design and aesthetics; technical quality and performance; and overall experience. Kum & Go competed with more than 1,500 entries from 26 countries and six continents.

"We couldn't be happier to share in this achievement," said Ben Woll, vice president, client services at Orium. "Kum & Go's commitment to customer centricity served as the cornerstone of this digital transformation, and that focus on customer-first thinking translated into an award-worthy, mobile-enabled loyalty program."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400-plus c-stores across 13 states. It was acquired by Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop in August.

Maverik is No. 16 and Kum & Go is No. 17 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.