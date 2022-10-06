Kum & Go Rolls Out Fresh Menu to Additional C-stores

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LCis expanding its new fresh food menu to convenience stores in the Des Moines metro area.

The made-to-order menu will be available at all Kum & Go stores in and around Des Moines by the end of 2022.

The convenience store operator first launched the fresh food program at c-stores in Little Rock, Ark., in August 2021. The company later expanded it to locations in the Omaha, Neb., metro area and updated the menu based on pilot program findings.

"The goal of our new menu is to further support Kum & Go's initiative on 'democratizing healthy' within the convenience space. We strive to give our customers something different including healthier, better-quality options in the food space without sacrificing quality and speed of service which is true to our convenience roots," said Jac Moskalik, vice president of food innovation. "We have certainly challenged the perceived 'norm' of convenience store prepared food and are excited for what the future holds."

Based on the concept of "Real, Fresh, Fast Eats," the made-to-order menu features stackers and bowls for all dayparts. Items are made with premium ingredients and fresh toppings and sauces, the retailer said.

Busy customers with time constraints can still enjoy grab-and-go burritos. Pizza and bakery items also remain on the menu and will continue to be focus areas for future innovation and enhancements, according to the company.

"We are setting up ingredient quality standards you wouldn't normally expect to find in the convenience store space in addition to ingredients you wouldn't expect such as brown rice and spinach bowl bases," said Natasha Ratzlaff, director of category management. "Although we do still bring in fun convenience store flair through creative toppings such as Takis on our mango pork stacker and Corn Nuts on the chimi chicken bowl."

The full fresh food menu is available at www.kumandgo.com/new-food.

Kum & Go will continue to roll out its refreshed brand and new food program across its multi-state footprint over the next few years.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates more than 400 c-stores in 11 states.