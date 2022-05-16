Kum & Go's Growth Initiatives Drive Hiring Spree

DES MOINES — Kum & Go LC plans to add more than 900 new store positions in 2022 in multiple markets. The convenience store operator will add position in its headquarters city of Des Moines through implementation of its refreshed brand and new fresh food program, while additional positions will be added through its entry into the Salt Lake City and Grand Rapids, Mich., markets later this year.

The retailer will also add positions by continuing to open new convenience stores in existing markets where it continues to grow.

"My grandpa used to say, 'People make the difference, and the difference is Kum & Go people.' We are proud of the jobs and careers we offer to our associates," said Tanner Krause, CEO of Kum & Go. "Competitive pay and benefits, a high internal promotion rate and a culture that is consistently recognized as one that cares about its people."

Kum & Go launched its new fresh food menu at convenience stores in Little Rock, Ark., and the surrounding metro in September 2021, as Convenience Store News reported. The menu features flavorful, made-to-order items including grain bowls and stackers that feature premium meats and vegetables. Kum & Go designed the new menu with the goal of significantly elevating c-store food with a menu that is more on par with fast casual restaurants.

The Des Moines and Ames, Iowa, markets are currently undergoing a transformation to incorporate the new fresh food menu, with completion expected later this year. Job openings will include all store roles, with an emphasis on foodservice positions at all levels: manager, full-time and part-time.

The convenience store chain offers competitive wages that range from $14 to $17 per hour for full-time store associates in the Des Moines and Ames markets. Full-time associates are also offered a benefits package that includes weekly pay; set schedules with consistent hours; a food and beverage discount; medical, dental and vision insurance; a 401(k); paid time off; tuition reimbursement; career growth and development opportunities; and more. Select benefits are provided upon eligibility requirements being met.

Details on all job opportunities are available at careers.kumandgo.com.

Kum & Go will also host numerous store hiring events where prospective employees can interview on locations. Upcoming events include:

Tuesday, May 17: 1825 N Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny, Iowa

Wednesday, May 18: 12041 Douglas Parkway, Urbandale, Iowa

Tuesday, May 24: 141 South Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, Iowa

Thursday, May 26: 1300 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines, Iowa

Thursday, June 16: 2110 Guthrie Ave., Des Moines, Iowa

All hiring events will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"The opportunities our new food program provides to associates who aspire to make days better for their customers and fellow associates are new and unprecedented," said Reed Rainey, chief operating officer at Kum & Go. "The elevated nature of our Food Team Manager role provides more structure and leadership to our food teams thus enhancing the development and career pathing of all associates."

In addition to its expansion in Salt Lake City and Grand Rapids, Kum & Go plans to enter the Boise, Idaho, market in 2023.

"Kum & Go is bringing a fresh perspective to our customers and our associates are the key to bringing that to life. As a company, we are proud to be investing in our communities to offer fresher, new stores and fresher, healthier food," Krause said.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates more than 400 c-stores in 11 states.