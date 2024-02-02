Kwik Star Banner to Continue South Dakota Expansion in 2024

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is building upon its Kwik Star banner's recent entrance into South Dakota.

The convenience store operator plans to open five new locations in the eastern part of the state this year, bringing its store count to 11 sites. Three of the new stores will open in Sioux Falls, one will open in Harrisburg and one in Brookings, according to a KELOLAND report.

The upcoming stores build upon the company's existing presence in South Dakota. The first Kwik Star location in the state opened in Brandon on Sept. 21, and the chain has since added four stores in Sioux Falls, one in Harrisburg and an additional Brandon store.

Before the first store opened in Brandon, the closest company store was a Kwik Trip in Worthington, Minn.

"It's been great. We have really enjoyed getting into the Sioux Falls market," said Ben Leibl, spokesperson for Kwik Trip/Kwik Star. "We felt like it just made sense for us to look at expanding. We've been very happy with the success that we've experienced in Sioux Falls to this point and we're very excited to continue that growth in South Dakota."

The company's goal for its South Dakota stores is to be a "one-stop shop," Leibl said, particularly in small communities that have no standalone grocery store or limited grocery options.

"Customers can come in. They can get their eggs, their butter, milk, bread, on top of their fuel and snacks and drinks and whatever else that they're looking for," Leibl added.

Founded in 1965, La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates more than 800 convenience stores in the Midwest. Its stores are known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa.