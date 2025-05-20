 Skip to main content

Kwik Trip Comes Out on Top Among Best Gas Station Brands

This is the second consecutive year the convenience retailer landed in the top spot.
Danielle Romano
NATIONAL REPORT — The votes have been tallied and Kwik Trip Inc. reigns supreme in USA Today's 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, earning the No. 1 spot for the Best Gas Station Brands and Best Gas Stations for Food categories.

It is the second consecutive year La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip earned the top spot in the Best Gas Station Brands Category.

USA Today's 10Best Awards recognize excellence in various categories based on public votes and expert evaluations. The Best Gas Station Brand category is determined by the overall retail experience beyond just fueling up and how a company caters to the needs of drivers, while the Best Gas Station for Food category highlights establishments that go above and beyond in delivering delicious and satisfying food options to travelers and locals alike, according to the publication.

Twenty c-store brands — nominated by editors and an expert panel — comprised this year's nominees. Consumers voted online once per day to determine the final top 10 honorees in their respective categories through May 5. Winners were announced May 14.

This year's top 10Best Gas Station Brands are:

  • No. 1 — Kwik Trip
  • No. 2 — Casey's General Stores Inc. (climbed one spot from No. 3 in 2024)
  • No. 3 — Hy-Vee (fell one spot from No. 2 in 2024)
  • No. 4 — Royal Farms (maintained ranking over 2024)
  • No. 5 — QuikTrip Corp. (climbed four spots from No. 9 in 2024)
  • No. 6 — RaceTrac Inc. (fell one spot from No. 5 in 2024)
  • No. 7 — Maverik Inc. (fell one spot from No. 6 in 2024)
  • No. 8 — Rutter's
  • No. 9 — Yesway/Allsup's
  • No. 10 — Love's Travel Stops

Kwik Trip climbed two spots in this year's 10Best Gas Stations for Food category from its No. 3 ranking on last year's list. Royal Farms, headquartered in Baltimore, fell to the No. 2 spot on this year's list from the No. 1 position last year. 

This year's ranking is as follows:

  • No. 1 — Kwik Trip
  • No. 2 — Royal Farms
  • No. 3 — Casey's General Stores (fell one spot from No. 2 in 2024)
  • No. 4 — QuikTrip (climbed five spots from No. 9 in 2024)
  • No. 5 — Maverik (climbed one spot from No. 6 in 2024)
  • No. 6 — Weigel's
  • No. 7 — The Spinx Co.
  • No. 8 — Rutter's (fell four spots from No. 4 in 2024)
  • No. 9 — Buc-ee's (climbed one spot from No. 10 in 2024)
  • No. 10 — Yesway/Allsup's

A full list from each category, including backgrounds on the other winners, is available at the 10Best site here and here.

