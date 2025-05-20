Kwik Trip Comes Out on Top Among Best Gas Station Brands
This is the second consecutive year the convenience retailer landed in the top spot.
This year's top 10Best Gas Station Brands are:
- No. 1 — Kwik Trip
- No. 2 — Casey's General Stores Inc. (climbed one spot from No. 3 in 2024)
- No. 3 — Hy-Vee (fell one spot from No. 2 in 2024)
- No. 4 — Royal Farms (maintained ranking over 2024)
- No. 5 — QuikTrip Corp. (climbed four spots from No. 9 in 2024)
- No. 6 — RaceTrac Inc. (fell one spot from No. 5 in 2024)
- No. 7 — Maverik Inc. (fell one spot from No. 6 in 2024)
- No. 8 — Rutter's
- No. 9 — Yesway/Allsup's
- No. 10 — Love's Travel Stops
Kwik Trip climbed two spots in this year's 10Best Gas Stations for Food category from its No. 3 ranking on last year's list. Royal Farms, headquartered in Baltimore, fell to the No. 2 spot on this year's list from the No. 1 position last year.
This year's ranking is as follows:
- No. 1 — Kwik Trip
- No. 2 — Royal Farms
- No. 3 — Casey's General Stores (fell one spot from No. 2 in 2024)
- No. 4 — QuikTrip (climbed five spots from No. 9 in 2024)
- No. 5 — Maverik (climbed one spot from No. 6 in 2024)
- No. 6 — Weigel's
- No. 7 — The Spinx Co.
- No. 8 — Rutter's (fell four spots from No. 4 in 2024)
- No. 9 — Buc-ee's (climbed one spot from No. 10 in 2024)
- No. 10 — Yesway/Allsup's
A full list from each category, including backgrounds on the other winners, is available at the 10Best site here and here.