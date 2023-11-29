Kwik Trip Recalls Certain Fruit Cups Over Salmonella Concerns

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. initiated a voluntary recall of three varieties of fresh-cut fruit cup and tray products because they contain cantaloupe from TruFresh, which has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The parent company of TruFresh, Sofia Produce LLC, initially issued a recall of the contaminated fruit on Nov. 8 but expanded the scope of the recall last week, according to ABC News. So far, the recall has affected 32 states, with 99 illnesses, 45 hospitalizations and two deaths reported in conjunction with the cantaloupe.

Cantaloupes recalled by TruFresh were used as a raw material in Kwik Trip Mixed Fruit Cups, Cantaloupe Cups and Fruit Trays with sell-by dates of Nov. 4 through Dec. 3. Products were distributed to Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery and Tobacco Outlet Plus convenience stores in the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois and South Dakota.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated there have been no reported illnesses associated with the fruit cup and tray products listed above to date. However, consumers, restaurants, retailers and wholesalers should not eat, sell or serve recalled cantaloupe or recalled products containing cantaloupe. This includes cantaloupe that may have been frozen for later use, the administration said.

Kwik Trip has requested customers who have purchased products affected by the voluntary recall discard them immediately or return them to their local store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (608) 781-8988.

ABC News also reported that additional grocery and c-stores had been affected by the recall, including RaceTrac Inc. branded items.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates more than 840 convenience stores in the Midwest. Its stores are known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa and South Dakota.