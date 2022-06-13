Kwik Trip Launches Several New Services Through Its Mobile App

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. is launching full implementation of numerous ordering and delivery-related services through its Kwik Rewards mobile app. Customers can now use the app to select carryout, curbside pickup or delivery.

These services are available at all Kwik Trip and Kwik Star convenience stores throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, reported the Winona Daily News. They will also be offered by all new-build stores that the company opens in the future.

In addition to consumer packaged goods and other typical c-store items, customers will be able to order menu items from Kwik Trip's foodservice program, such as fried chicken, pizza and other Hot Spot fan favorites, plus a wide array of beverages.

By using the Kwik Rewards app to order ahead, customers can select the most convenient Kwik Trip or Kwik Star location and the time they want their order to be ready. This allows menu items to be freshly made to order, ensuring an elevated guest experience, according to the retailer.

Curbside pickup is an all-new option for the retailer. Customers will be able to include a description of their vehicle with their order, then indicate where they are parked after arrival. An in-store employee will bring the order out to them within minutes.

The delivery option available through the Kwik Rewards app will be powered through a preferred partnership with DoorDash in most markets. Customers can use the app to place an order and wait for a delivery driver to go to the Kwik Trip or Kwik Star location they selected, pick up the order and deliver it on behalf of the retailer.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer these services, providing new avenues for our guests to be able to enjoy our many offerings," said David Jackson, loyalty and digital marketing manager at Kwik Trip. "We want to thank the many individuals that put in the work to help bring this endeavor to life, and we're excited to be able to showcase the Kwik Trip standards of excellence within these new avenues."

As part of its launch celebration, Kwik Trip is offering free delivery on all orders placed through the Kwik Rewards app from June 3 through June 30. Consumers just need to download the app, click on the "More" tab and select "Mobile Ordering."

Kwik Trip first began testing delivery in August 2019 through a partnership with EatStreet before expanding it to more stores that fall, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Mobile order and delivery via app should be high priorities for convenience stores looking to get into the realm of digital commerce, as apps are the primary drivers of online purchases. Currently, just 10 percent of convenience operators are considered technologically competent, while the remaining 90 percent are considered inactive or in the initiation stage on a digital scale, according to a recent study conducted by Paytronix and Hathway.

Founded in 1965, La Crosse-based Kwik Trip operates more than 800 convenience stores in the Midwest. Its stores are known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa.