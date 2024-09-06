 Skip to main content

Kwik Trip Takes the Field With Legendary NFL Team

The multiyear deal with the Green Bay Packers will ensure the c-store chain's coffee will continue being sold in Lambeau Field.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Green Bay Packers and Kwik Trip logos

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. renewed its long-term partnership with the National Football League's (NFL) Green Bay Packers in a multiyear extension.

The deal will continue the convenience store operator's sponsorship of the Kwik Trip Gate, which has welcomed fans to home games at Lambeau Field on the stadium's northwest side since 2018 and prominently features as the entry to the stadium from Titletown in Green Bay, Wis.

Kwik Trip's Café Karuba coffee will also remain the "Official Coffee of the Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field and the Frozen Tundra." The chain's coffee and hot chocolate will continue to be served at Lambeau Field concession stands, on the stadium's premium levels and at other events in the stadium.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Green Bay Packers. In addition to serving our great tasting Café Karuba Coffee and hot chocolate at Lambeau Field, Kwik Trip will be offering opportunities to Packers fans throughout the season to win game tickets, experiences and fantastic prizes through the Fan Zone on the Kwik Rewards App," said Mark Meisner, Kwik Trip's vice president of marketing and advertising. "We look forward to a great season."

Fans who take advantage of the Kwik Rewards App can earn Packers Fan Zone points, which can be redeemed for a chance to win a wide array of prizes and experiences. Guests can also earn points by interacting with Kwik Trip in a variety of ways, both in-store and online. 

"We're pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with Kwik Trip," said Craig Benzel, Packers vice president of sales and business development. "Kwik Trip's deep Wisconsin roots and dedication to providing consistent and excellent service makes them a fan-favorite. The Packers are proud to join them in serving fans, visitors and travelers alike."

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates more than 870 locations. Stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan operate under the Kwik Trip banner, while stores in Iowa, Illinois and South Dakota operate under the Kwik Star banner.

