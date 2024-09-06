Kwik Trip Takes the Field With Legendary NFL Team

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Green Bay Packers. In addition to serving our great tasting Café Karuba Coffee and hot chocolate at Lambeau Field, Kwik Trip will be offering opportunities to Packers fans throughout the season to win game tickets, experiences and fantastic prizes through the Fan Zone on the Kwik Rewards App," said Mark Meisner, Kwik Trip's vice president of marketing and advertising. "We look forward to a great season."

Fans who take advantage of the Kwik Rewards App can earn Packers Fan Zone points, which can be redeemed for a chance to win a wide array of prizes and experiences. Guests can also earn points by interacting with Kwik Trip in a variety of ways, both in-store and online.

"We're pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with Kwik Trip," said Craig Benzel, Packers vice president of sales and business development. "Kwik Trip's deep Wisconsin roots and dedication to providing consistent and excellent service makes them a fan-favorite. The Packers are proud to join them in serving fans, visitors and travelers alike."

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates more than 870 locations. Stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan operate under the Kwik Trip banner, while stores in Iowa, Illinois and South Dakota operate under the Kwik Star banner.