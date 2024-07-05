Kwik Trip Begins Construction on Second Distribution Center

"With our consistent growth in the number of stores, it is important for us to find the most efficient way to provide our stores with the many products they need," said Scott Zietlow, Kwik Trip president and CEO. "Our new distribution center is an exciting development for Kwik Trip."

The new distribution center is expected to reduce the cost of distribution for stores in the southern part of Kwik Trip's network.

In addition to freezer, cooler and dry goods space, the distribution center will have four air conditioning rooms for banana ripening. Additional features include a truck wash and maintenance facility, as well as an on-site health clinic for Kwik Trip employees.

Kwik Trip expects the facility to employ approximately 400 people.

Kwik Trip isn't the only c-store retailer to break ground on new projects in recent months. Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. recently held a trio of groundbreaking events kicking off its expansions into Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, as Convenience Store News previously reported. It expects to begin operations in those states in mid-2025.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates more than 870 locations. Stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan operate under the Kwik Trip banner, while stores in Iowa, Illinois and South Dakota operate under the Kwik Star banner.