Lancer™ Worldwide Touchscreen Towers
With the Lancer™ Touchscreen Tower, you can provide up to 10 brands (carbonated or non-carbonated) in less than 10” of counter space. It offers an attractive design, an
easy-to-navigate user interface, and the proven dispensing technology that gives you
confidence and offers your consumers a unique and personal experience.
With just the touch of a button your customers can choose from a variety of beverage
choices including trending specialty beverages like energy drinks and better for you
beverages. Features include:
• Lancer Link™ IoT compatible
• Alternative and carb/non-carb beverage offerings
• Dispense up to 10 brands
• Large 10.4” interactive touchscreen
• Customizable user interface
• Customizable LED lighting patterns
• Small footprint - 9.4” (238.76 mm) x 18.7” (474.98 mm)
• Countertop installation
Contact an expert to learn more, download the spec sheet, or see it live at NACS in
Chicago, booth 4657!