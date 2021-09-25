Lancer™ Worldwide Touchscreen Towers

With the Lancer™ Touchscreen Tower, you can provide up to 10 brands (carbonated or non-carbonated) in less than 10” of counter space. It offers an attractive design, an

easy-to-navigate user interface, and the proven dispensing technology that gives you

confidence and offers your consumers a unique and personal experience.

With just the touch of a button your customers can choose from a variety of beverage

choices including trending specialty beverages like energy drinks and better for you

beverages. Features include:

• Lancer Link™ IoT compatible

• Alternative and carb/non-carb beverage offerings

• Dispense up to 10 brands

• Large 10.4” interactive touchscreen

• Customizable user interface

• Customizable LED lighting patterns

• Small footprint - 9.4” (238.76 mm) x 18.7” (474.98 mm)

• Countertop installation

Contact an expert to learn more, download the spec sheet, or see it live at NACS in

Chicago, booth 4657!