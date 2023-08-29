LaserWash LaserGlow Arch

OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions introduces its new LaserWash 360 Plus LaserGlow Arch from PDQ Manufacturing. The arch is intended to provide easy-to-understand guidance during the loading process that visually communicates to drivers when they should pull forward, back up or stop in the wash bay. The lighting of the arch system has numerous colors and lighting patterns available, allowing operators to use it as a marketing tool to display brand colors or cheer on a local sports team. According to the company, the LaserGlow Arch also has improved arch-rotation navigation that is easier to troubleshoot and more resistant to normal mechanical wear, with an improved arch-rotation drivetrain and optimized torque output and control of the spray-arch position.