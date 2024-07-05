Aspire Drinks introduces a new look for its Healthy Energy Drinks line, a refresh that will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign featuring a national influencer program, updated social media, sampling events and public relations. The beverages have no sugar but contain 80 milligrams of caffeine; B and C vitamins that are intended to enhance clarity and focus; biotin that, according to the company, can support healthy skin and nails; ginger root for circulation; and L-carnitine for a more effective metabolism. The line is keto-friendly, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, kosher and suitable for people with diabetes. Now available nationwide, Aspire Healthy Energy Drinks are sold as individual cans, four-packs, 12-packs, 15-packs, 18-packs and 24-packs.