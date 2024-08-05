Rich's Authentically Italian Pizza Line

Rich Products Corp. expands its portfolio of pizza doughs and crusts with a new Italian-style lineup of pizza products. The Authentically Italian pizza line features a variety of products, including the Italian Pinsa, a Roman-style pizza crust with a unique dough fermentation process in 7-inch by 11-inch oval and 12-inch round options; an 8-ounce Pizza Dough Ball made with Double Zero Italian-Style Flour for Neapolitan-style pizzas; and a 16-inch Parbaked Pizza Crust, also made with Double Zero '00' style flour. All options are fully available starting in May 2024.