Late July New Tortilla Chip Flavors

Late July Snacks brings two new permanent additions to its tortilla chip line: Hawaiian Habanero and Scorchin' Sauce. Hawaiian Habanero blends sweet and tangy pineapple flavor with a kick of spicy habanero pepper, while Scorchin' Sauce is flavored with savory cayenne pepper flavor, delivering an intense spiciness. Like the rest of the brand's portfolio, both options are made with gluten-free, non-GMO ingredients, including organic corn and carefully selected seasonings. The Late July chips come with a suggested retail price of $5.79 per 7.8-ounce bag.