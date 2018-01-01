The Laughing Cow Cheese Cups have the same taste as the brand's other creamy cheese products, but are available in portable, dunkable cups. Made from real cheese with no artificial colors, preservatives or flavors, The Laughing Cow Cheese Cups come in three flavor varieties: Creamy Swiss Original, Creamy Swiss Garlic & Herb, and Creamy White Cheddar. The Laughing Cow celebrated the newest addition to its portfolio with the ultimate "Snacky Hour" celebration hosted by Casellula Cheese & Wine Café in New York earlier this summer. The new cups join the classic The Laughing Cow Cheese Wedges and Cheese Dippers.