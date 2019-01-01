Leer Reach-In Storage Freezers

Leer Inc.'s new line of Reach-In Storage Freezers combine the technology from its iconic, white, outdoor ice merchandisers with the shelving and storage optimization of its Walk-In Freezers. This economic solution frees up revenue-generating indoor space and relocates the storage of excess frozen merchandise outside. To make this possible, the Reach-In Storage Freezers feature: robust construction ensuring optimal performance in all outdoor elements; approximately 100 cubic feet of internal freezer storage with a small external footprint; and adjustable shelving units capable of holding up to 100 pounds per shelf.