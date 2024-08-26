Texas Mini Mart Sells to Fischer Neighborhood Markets

Mini Mart owners Sylvia Fritz Dobbs and David Fritz selected Fisher’s partially because of their longtime professional relationship with the Fischer family, which stretches back nearly five decades.

"After five decades of Mini Mart ownership, a lot of pride and memories were sorted through before the family could reach this decision," said Dobbs.

Fritz added, "We love the Hill Country. We grew up here, our families live here, and we're staying here. We look forward to continuing to give back to our community in any way we can."

The sale is expected to be finalized by the end of October. No announcements have yet been made on rebranding or post-merger employment with the company.

The merger-and-acquisition space in the convenience silo has been particularly active over the last few months. Though larger mergers and proposals have been grabbing the bulk of the headlines, the Mini Mart/Fischer's agreement is part of a pattern of smaller regional and local stores consolidating or selling up at a rapid clip.

Founded in 1973 by Junior Fritz and his wife Ann, Mini Mart grew to 17 locations by 2013. After their children, Sylvia and David, took over the business, another location was added the following year for a total of 18 stores and 200 employees located throughout Hill Country.