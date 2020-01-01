Press enter to search
The kratom extract syrup is designed to uplift and enhance people's moods.
Legal Lean's latest brand spinoff is Legal Leaf Botanical Herbal Extract. The kratom extract syrup is designed to uplift and enhance people's moods in their everyday lives. Targeted toward health and fitness-minded customers, the product can provide a positive, uplifting, recharged feeling during the day, an added energy boost, or even be used as a social lubricant, according to the maker. 

