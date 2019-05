Legal Lean's new Disposable Vape Pod Device is stylish and portable, attaching to a keychain lanyard for an on-the go-lifestyle. The vape pod contains a vapable sleep blend with melatonin to aid with sleep and relaxation. The blend contains no nicotine and is legal in all 50 states. The pod holds approximately 300 breaths, which could amount to a 30-day supply of the sleep aid.