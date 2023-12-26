Clear Cut Brands introduces LEVO Energy + Focus, an alternative to the traditional energy shot. LEVO combines 75 milligrams of naturally derived caffeine from tea with 75 milligrams of L-theanine, an amino acid that stimulates alpha brain waves associated with increased mental clarity, according to the company. Containing only natural ingredients and flavors, LEVO comes in a 2-ounce shot, with a choice of either grape and berry flavors. The company states the formulation is intended to provide a steady stream of energy without jitters or a crash while providing the mental clarity needed to elevate focus and execution.