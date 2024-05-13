Sabert Catering Pop-Top Family

Food packaging manufacturer Sabert Corp. introduces Catering Pop-Top, a 100% recyclable catering bowl line for foodservice operators. Aimed at providing functionality and convenience for large-scale events, the line features a unique hinged lid that folds back, clicks into place and can be rotated 90 degrees to display one or both sides of the base. Made from crystal-clear recyclable PET, the Catering Pop-Top family includes 80-ounce and 160-ounce sizes with one- or two-compartment bases for more personalized offerings. Grooves in the lid provide optimum stacking and secure transport, while a low-profile design enables optimal ingredient blending.