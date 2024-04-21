Sponsored Content

ITD Food Safety introduces Prep-Pal 7

A food rotation label system designed to streamline grab-and go operations.
ITD Food Safety Teaser

ITD Food Safety introduces Prep-Pal 7, a food rotation label system designed to streamline grab-and-go operations. Featuring rapid nutritional label printing, the HACCP-compliant solution allows retailers to select single or multiple labels effortlessly, with prep lists and use-by dates stored for convenience. The system prints product details, employee information, preparation, expiration times, and nutritional labels. Prep-Pal 7 can print 60 labels per minute, elevating efficiency, health inspection scores and reducing waste, according to the company.

Other Popular Products

ITD Food Safety introduces Prep-Pal 7

ITD Food Safety Teaser

BIC Special Edition Americana Lighters

BIC Special Edition Americana Lighters

Prairie Farms Mocha & Caramel Iced Coffee

Prairie Farms Mocha and Caramel Iced Coffee banner

For More Details

Visit Product Website
321-676-3194

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds