LIFT Network Updated Version

New platform features a flexible hardware configuration with a customer-facing touchscreen display.

PRN released an updated version of LIFT Network, its digital solution that creates new sales opportunities at convenience store checkouts by offering relevant add-on items and promotions at the point-of-sale (POS). The LIFT Network helps retailers by increasing comp store sales, promoting loyalty, mobilizing workforce and gamification, and providing actionable customer insights. New features include: a real-time analytics portal that gives c-store operators better insight into customer behavior and buying habits; and a flexible hardware configuration with a customer-facing touchscreen display that fits into any retail environment and integrates with existing POS systems and loyalty programs. PRN is part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies. 

