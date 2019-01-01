McClure’s Pickles introduces Lil’ Pickle Snack Packs. These 2.2-ounce packages offer consumers an easy way to enjoy McClure's most popular pickle flavors in a grab-and-go format. Available varieties include Spicy, Dill, and Sweet and Spicy. McClure's describes the new product as "personal pickles, picked, pecked, packed and ready to party." Shelf stable and and Non-GMO Project verified, each Lil’ Pickle Snack Pack of bite-sized pickles has a suggested retail price of $2.79.