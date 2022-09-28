Liquid Barcodes C-StorePay

Liquid Barcodes launches its latest solution, C-StorePay that makes paying for fuel, in-store merchandise and subscription programs frictionless for customers while lowering credit card fees for retailers. According to the company, payments are processed by payment service providers (PSPs) and guaranteed to be safe, giving customers and retailers peace of mind, relying on the PSP's track record of fraud protection and data authentication. C-StorePay also integrates with existing loyalty programs. Liquid Barcodes will be showcasing C-Store Pay at Booth #3688 at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas.