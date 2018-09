Longhorn Moist Snuff is now offering two new additions to the brand family: Long Cut Wintergreen Chill and Long Cut Peach. Longhorn Long Cut Wintergreen Chill has a clean and refreshing wintergreen flavor with an extra cooling kick for maximum refreshment, while Longhorn Long Cut Peach is where rich tobacco meets the flavor of ripe, juicy peaches for a sweet and satisfying blend, according to the maker.