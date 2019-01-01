Longhorn Savings Made Real Sweepstakes

Longhorn Moist Snuff kicked off the "Savings Made Real Sweepstakes," which offers consumers the chance to win hundreds of prizes, including a $25,000 grand prize. Running from March 11 to June 30, consumers can enter the sweepstakes by visiting Longhornsnuff.com where a Savings Realizer tool demonstrates how much money can be saved on moist snuff purchases by switching to Longhorn. Consumers can enter the sweepstakes once per day and get bonus entries by sharing what they would do with the $25,000 if they won. In addition to the grand prize, the sweepstakes includes four monthly prizes, 16 weekly prizes and 560 daily prizes.