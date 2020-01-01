Lorissa's Kitchen Whole-Made Medley Bars merge two of the category's strongest trends: nutrition bars made with wholesome ingredients, and meat protein bars. The new line is made with "the perfect blend of simple ingredients," such as dried fruit, nuts and seeds, egg whites, and 100-percent grass-fed beef or all-natural chicken, according to the company. Featuring familiar flavors with a twist, the bars come in six varieties: Blueberry Fusion, Pineapple Teriyaki, Apple Cinnamon, Cranberry Orange, Chipotle Apricot, and Sweet Barbecue. Lorissa's Kitchen Whole-Made Medley Bars deliver 10 grams of protein, are certified gluten free and dairy free, and are made with no high-fructose syrup or preservatives. Sold individually and in four-count multi-packs, they are now available for retail shipment.