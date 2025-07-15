Love's Brings Order Ahead Option to Another QSR Concept

Instead of waiting in line, customers can order ahead from a mobile device using the Love's Connect app. They can explore the menu, specify their preferred pickup time (up to one hour ahead) and pay online. Once their order is ready, they collect it from a restaurant team member.

At checkout, professional drivers can also use their My Love Rewards number to redeem points and deals on their transactions.

"Love's new order ahead option enhances the overall dining experience by ensuring customers get their orders quickly and accurately," said Joe Cotton, vice president of foodservice for Love's. "We're committed to continually investing in our customers' experience, and order ahead is a big step in that direction."

To celebrate the launch, Love's is offering a special promotion to encourage trying order ahead for the first time. From July 14 through Aug. 10, customers can use the Love's Connect App to order ahead and get a free Single Western Bacon Cheeseburger with a $10 minimum purchase.

The retailer is working to add order ahead options to additional restaurant concepts in the future, including Hardee's, BoJangles and Taco John's.

Oklahoma-based Love's is a family-owned and -operated business with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 661 locations in 42 states.