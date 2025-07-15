 Skip to main content

Love's Brings Order Ahead Option to Another QSR Concept

Customers can get a free Carl's Jr. cheeseburger when they try the service through the Love's Connect app.
Angela Hanson
Love's Travel Stops in Mobile, Ala.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is working to get its customers back on the road quickly by adding its new order ahead service powered by Bite to all 130-plus Love's Travel Stops Carl's Jr. locations across the country.

The enhancement provides customers with more flexibility to customize the contents and timing of their orders, making the Love's Connect app a one-stop-shop for all travelers' needs, the company said. The service first launched at Love's Arby's locations earlier this year.

Instead of waiting in line, customers can order ahead from a mobile device using the Love's Connect app. They can explore the menu, specify their preferred pickup time (up to one hour ahead) and pay online. Once their order is ready, they collect it from a restaurant team member.

At checkout, professional drivers can also use their My Love Rewards number to redeem points and deals on their transactions.

"Love's new order ahead option enhances the overall dining experience by ensuring customers get their orders quickly and accurately," said Joe Cotton, vice president of foodservice for Love's. "We're committed to continually investing in our customers' experience, and order ahead is a big step in that direction."

To celebrate the launch, Love's is offering a special promotion to encourage trying order ahead for the first time. From July 14 through Aug. 10, customers can use the Love's Connect App to order ahead and get a free Single Western Bacon Cheeseburger with a $10 minimum purchase.

The retailer is working to add order ahead options to additional restaurant concepts in the future, including Hardee's, BoJangles and Taco John's.

Oklahoma-based Love's is a family-owned and -operated business with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 661 locations in 42 states.

