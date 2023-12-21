Love's Closes Out 2023 With Four Openings

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops opened four new locations in Michigan City, Ind., Nicholson, Miss., Watertown, N.Y. and Salinas, Calif.

The stores added a combined 377 truck parking spaces and 312 jobs to these communities.

"Opening four locations in a single week is an accomplishment to be proud of and our team members are ready to serve customers with clean places and friendly faces in Salinas, Michigan City, Nicholson and Watertown," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "Each location will provide professional drivers and four-wheel customers with amenities that will get them back on the road quickly."

All four locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including showers, CAT scales, laundry facilities, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand name snacks and mobile to-go zones with GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories for sale.

Each particular store also includes:

Salinas:

More than 11,000 square feet

An Arby's

Four RV parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Speedco

Michigan City:

More than 16,000 square feet

Godfather's Pizza

Taco John's

Three RV parking spaces.

Eight diesel bays

Speedco (opening Jan. 31)

Nicholson:

More than 13,000 square feet

Bojangle's

Eight RV parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Watertown:

More than 14,000 square feet

Godfather's Pizza

McDonald's

Five RV parking spaces

Five RV hookups

Seven diesel bays

Speedco (opening Jan. 10)

In honor of the grand openings, Love's plans to donate $2,000 to local nonprofits in each town, including the Michigan City Police Department and the Michigan City Fire Department, Nicholson Elementary School, General Brown Central School and the Salinas Police Department.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops has a travel center network of 644 locations in 42 states. Additionally, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.