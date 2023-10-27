Love's Expands RV Network

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is making travel easier for RV customers during the upcoming holiday season by giving them access to a network of RV hookups.

Since launching RV hookups in 2022, Love's has added them to 33 Love's Travel Stops locations across the country, giving customers an easy place to stay for the night, the company said.

The retailer has also added 11 Love's RV Stops adjacent to travel stops for customers who want somewhere to stay for an extended amount of time while having access to added amenities like sport courts, fire pits, grills and more.

[Read more: Love's Grows Services for Professional Drivers]

Love's plans to open additional RV stops in Walsenburg, Colo., and Box Elder, S.D., before the end of 2023.

"Time and time again, RV customers tells us the value in Love's network is not only the convenience and number of locations, but once they arrive, the Love's experience is known and trusted — clean places and friendly faces," said Jim Wheeler, director of hospitality and RV operations for Love's. "Whether traveling to see family and friends this holiday season or thinking about spring break and summer vacations in 2024, Love's has your RV travel needs covered with a single stop."

The dramatic expansion of Love's RV hookup offerings is part of the company's 2023 investment goals. In February, the company announced it planned to grow its RV network to 1,300-plus hookups through the addition of 30 RV locations and 1,000 individual hookups.

Love's RV hookups offer an automated and contactless experience that allows guests to make reservations, and pay and check in or out on their own devices. Love's RV Stops provide ease of wide-turn lanes and the space to support RV-specific needs. Wi-Fi, 30-Amp or 50-Amp services, and water hookups are available to guests once they are settled in.

Most locations have dedicated RV dumps at each parking site, and the remaining locations have communal RV dump stations at the adjacent travel stop. In addition to RV-specific amenities, customers have access to well-lit, clean and safe locations, according to Love's.

Additional amenities include bulk propane or propane tank exchange, laundry facilities, private showers and on-site dog parks.

Once travelers are ready to hit the road again, they can get something to eat, top off their fuel tank at Love's locations, and enjoy a 10-cents-per-gallon discount on gas and auto diesel for a limited time through the Love's Connect App.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops has a travel center network of 644 locations in 42 states. Additionally, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.