Love's Completes Rollout of New Truck Maintenance Service

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops and Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) are teaming up to offer professional drivers of Freightliner trucks a new service at the nation's largest over-the-road maintenance network with increased support and convenience for light mechanical repairs.

Freightliner ExpressPoint is now available at more than 400 Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations. Additional site openings are planned for the future.

"We are excited to have Love's Freightliner ExpressPoint network fully online, less than a year after announcing our partnership with DTNA," said Eric Daniels, vice president of total truck care for Love's. "Love's Truck Care and Speedco technicians have received comprehensive training from their local Freightliner dealer to provide quality customer service, maximizing uptime for the drivers who keep America running."

[Read more: Love's Marks 60 Years of Operations]

Freightliner ExpressPoint allows participating Love's locations to provide light mechanical warranty repair work, roadside warranty emergency services, and approved field service and recall campaigns for Freightliner trucks. Warranty repair services include HVAC, fuel systems, external engine components ,and brakes and suspension, among other services.

Love's and DTNA launched an exclusive strategic partnership to provide select services for DTNA's Freightliner vehicles at approved Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations in February 2023, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"We show full commitment to our customers' uptime by expanding select service offerings with more than 400 Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations to Freightliner customers," said Paul Romanaggi, chief customer experience officer and general manager of service for DTNA. "The strategic partnership with Love's and our robust Freightliner Service network charts a course that ensures reliability and efficiency to increase customer profitability keeping their trucks running."

Love's locations work directly with their local Freightliner dealer to provide parts availability, quality repair work, and easy warranty claim filing to help Freightliner customers get back on the road quickly, the company said.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops has a travel center network of 640 locations in 42 states. Additionally, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with over 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.