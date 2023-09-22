Love's Continues Rebranding Efforts at Former EZ Go Locations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Over the summer, Love's Travel Stops has continued rebranding efforts of the EZ GO locations the chain acquired from Carey Johnson Oil Co. Inc. earlier in April.

Professional drivers and four-wheel customers in Oklahoma can now enjoy Love's branded snacks and loyalty program savings in Muskogee, Stroud, McAlester and Chickasha at four former EZ GO locations along the Muskogee, Turner, Indian Nation and H.E. Bailey Turnpikes, respectively. Added offerings through the Love's Connect app include mobile deals and a 10-cents-off-per-gallon discount on gasoline and auto diesel for four-wheel customers.

The latest travel stops join the brand's previously relaunched site in Walters, Okla, which, like the Chickasha location, is situated along the H.E. Bailey Turnpike. Love's plans to rebrand the remaining six EZ GO turnpike stops in Oklahoma and Kansas in the coming weeks, with work scheduled to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.

All of the acquired 11 EZ Go travel stops in Oklahoma and Kansas and 11 convenience store locations in Oklahoma and Nebraska have played a central role in Love's 2023 growth strategy, with the company's rebranded Oklahoma stores the first to be situated along turnpike routes.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates a travel stop network of more than 610 locations in 42 states, in addition to 22 EZ GO locations.

Love's offers more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network with more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 1,200 emergency roadside vehicles available for customers.

The travel center operator recently launched an ambitious five-year plan to spend more than $1 billion on updates to 200 locations.