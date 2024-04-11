Love's Deploys Food & Inventory Management System

"Data Central's adaptability and seamless integration capabilities were instrumental in realizing this deployment. Its integration with our existing systems has revolutionized our operations, positioning us for future growth and success," said Steve Chitsey, manager of business systems for Love's. "The efficiency gains we've experienced have been remarkable, allowing our teams to focus more on delivering exceptional service to our customers."

Love's decision to partner with PAR was partially driven by its efforts to streamline its back-office operations and enhance customer experiences across its portfolio of brands. By incorporating the food and inventory management solution into its stores and travel stops, Love's aims to optimize food cost tracking, improve reporting efficiency and centralize operational processes.

"The implementation of Data Central has transformed our operations, providing a comprehensive solution to effectively manage food costs across all our brands. It has empowered our teams to make data-driven decisions, helping to enhance efficiency and profitability," said Margaret Barnes, operations lead at Love's. "With streamlined processes and robust reporting features, we're better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our customers while optimizing our operational resources."

Integrating PAR Data Central into multiple point-of-sale systems also allowed Love's to continue using its existing technology stack while still providing a unified platform for cost management, the companies stated.

Founded more than 40 years ago, ParTech Inc. provides point-of-sale, digital ordering, loyalty and back-office software solutions, as well as hardware and drive-thru offerings, to 70,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries.

Founded in 1964, Love's operates 642 locations in 42 states. It has more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.