Love's to Host National Hiring Day Event

"Our commitment to treating our coworkers like family was recently recognized when Love's was ranked No. 1 for Work Wellbeing in the U.S. by Indeed, an award based 100% on employee feedback," she continued. "As a family-owned business, you can count on a disciplined strategy and an incredibly strong balance sheet that drives our smart growth. From hire to retire, we have a stable career path for you at Love's."

The company is looking to fill roles across Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations, Love's Retread Centers and Gemini's fleet of professional drivers.

Those interviewing in person should bring a copy of their résumé. Eligible full-time employees can take advantage of Love's health and wellness benefits, including 401(k) with matching contributions, medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage, flexible scheduling, holiday pay and competitive weekly pay, among other benefits. Part-time employees are also eligible for Love's 401(k), dental, vision, telemedicine and other benefits.

Qualified candidates may be offered jobs on the spot contingent upon prescreening requirements. More information and registration for the event is available here.

Love's is the latest convenience retailer to launch a hiring campaign in 2024. In anticipation of the busy summer season, both Casey's General Stores Inc. and Wawa Inc. recently kicked off the hiring season early, with the latter setting a goal of adding 1,500 seasonal staff members at 60 locations.

Founded in 1964, Love's operates 642 locations in 42 states. It has more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.